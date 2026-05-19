You can now play the first few hours of The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales

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One of the most eagerly anticipated events for gamers this summer is set for 18 June, when The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales arrives on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch 2. Harnessing the potential of its proprietary HD-2D technology, Square Enix is moving away from turn-based JRPGs to offer a real-time adventure. It wouldn't be far-fetched to think that this new IP could be Square Enix's answer to Zelda.

Now the team wants us to start immersing ourselves in the world of Philabieldia, and has released a free demo, which is already available across its various platforms so you can play the prologue to The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales right away. The content of this demo is taken from the game's launch version, with a few differences, such as limitations on the areas you can access. The good news is that you'll be able to carry your progress over if you decide to purchase the full game on the same platform you're trying it out on now.

A trailer featuring new gameplay has also been released, which you can watch below. Will you be exploring this new Square Enix IP when The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales arrives on 18 June?