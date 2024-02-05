You can now play the first few chapters of Fae Farm for free on PC

HQ

Developer Phoenix Labs has brought its demo of its farm-sim title, Fae Farm, to the PC platform. The demo, which has been available on Nintendo Switch since January, allows players to experience up to the opening few chapters of the game across a limited number of in-game days and while being entirely free to access, plus while featuring save progression elements that allow you to carry progress forward to the full game should you decide to pick it up.

Alongside this demo arriving on PC, Phoenix Labs has also debuted a new update for Fae Farm that looks to improve progression and the game's interface, as well as introducing enhanced gameplay elements like adding the ability to move planted flowers, more vendor dialogue options, clearer side objective options, better pausing systems, plus further bug fixes.

You can check out the demo on PC right now, as well as on Nintendo Switch, and if you want to read our opinions on Fae Farm, you can head over here to find our review.