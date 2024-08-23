English
Ace Attorney Investigations Collection

You can now play the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection demo on PC, Switch, Xbox and PlayStation

The trials and fiery accusations are back with our favourite lawyer visual novels.

Capcom has just released the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection demo on all platforms where the game will launch on September 6, 2024 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S).

Players will have access to the first chapters of both games as investigator Miles Edgeworth. In addition, all progress from this demo can be saved in a file for the final game, if desired.

Are you going to play the first cases in Ace Attorney Investigations Collection before launch? Remember you can read our preview here.

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection

