You can now play Steam games with Joy-Cons

HQ

Recently, Valve released a client update for Steam that brought support for legacy Nintendo controllers (including that of the N64 and the SNES controllers) to the PC gaming platform. Now, a revised patch for this client update has arrived and with it has brought support for Nintendo's latest controller, Joy-Cons.

As stated in the update notes, Joy-Cons are now supported both as individual controllers but also as a combined mini gamepad, and when used as a pair. Granted, it's not clear just how many games will support this level of options, but either way you can now play PC games using Nintendo's colourful controllers.

The patch notes did also add that original Nintendo controllers have now got improved support as well, meaning the N64 gamepad experience on Steam should be a tad bit better now.