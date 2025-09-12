You can now play My Hero Academia: Ultimate exclusively in Roblox

My Hero Academia: Ultimate, the PvP-focused massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) set in the world of the popular My Hero Academia anime franchise, is now officially available exclusively on Roblox. It will feature more than 60 hours of main content, which can be extended to infinity thanks to the temporary events and upcoming characters and updates that Gamefam, the studio that created the game together with Crunchyroll, will progressively introduce.

My Hero Academia: Ultimate is one of the first officially licensed games on Roblox and sets new standards for how such anime franchises can be brought to life on user-generated gaming platforms like Roblox, offering a well-known and beloved franchise in a social multiplayer format for users to enjoy together.

What do you think of this Roblox-exclusive initiative? And if you're looking forward to more My Hero Academia off-platform, you should also check out our impressions after trying out My Hero Academia: All's Justice at Gamescom.