You can now play Doom on a tractor

HQ

The classic FPS game, Doom, has in time become playable on just about any device on Earth, whether it's a pregnancy test, McDonald's cash machine, a printer, or a calculator. But you can always add more devices to that list, right?

A hacker named Sick Codes has created a working version of Doom for John Deere & Co. tractors. This version has been properly modded, because you drive around with a tractor killing demons. The presentation was done by DefCon security conference in Las Vegas.

On what device would you like to play Doom on? Leave your comments below.

Thanks, Eurogamer