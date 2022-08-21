Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Doom

You can now play Doom on a tractor

Is there anything you CAN'T play Doom on...?

HQ

The classic FPS game, Doom, has in time become playable on just about any device on Earth, whether it's a pregnancy test, McDonald's cash machine, a printer, or a calculator. But you can always add more devices to that list, right?

A hacker named Sick Codes has created a working version of Doom for John Deere & Co. tractors. This version has been properly modded, because you drive around with a tractor killing demons. The presentation was done by DefCon security conference in Las Vegas.

On what device would you like to play Doom on? Leave your comments below.

Doom

Thanks, Eurogamer

