You can now play Doom inside a PDF

Talented creators and developers around the world have managed to get the iconic and timeless Doom running on all manner of unbelievable devices and platforms. The most ridiculous as of late has been a pregnancy test, but now someone has also managed to get the action shooter running on no-less than a PDF document.

The feat has been shown off by creator ading.dev on Bluesky, where they reveal that it works because PDFs support Javascript, thus allowing them to use Emscripten to turn Doom into a asm.js file and thus run the game within the PDF engine.

The controls work by simply manipulating the text input fields in PDF, which ading.dev has simplified and displayed as a control manual where the game runs above. The crazy thing is that you can even try this Doom.pdf version by simply heading to the link here.

