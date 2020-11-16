You can now play Call of Duty: Warzone in 120fps with Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

Without making any fuss about it, Infinity Ward has upgraded Call of Duty: Warzone in a major way. It turns out you can now play the game in 120 frames per second with Xbox Series X. This was discovered by Digital Foundry, who also points out this wasn't mentioned in the latest patch notes for the game.

Digital Foundry says Call of Duty: Warzone for Microsoft's new console generally stays in 100-120fps, and compares it to the PlayStation 5 version, which has not gotten the same treatment and can still only run at 60fps at max. This is the third major game for Sony's latest console that has been handled in a similar way. Previously, we have reported that Star Wars: Squadrons can be played in 120fps for Xbox Series S/X - but not PlayStation 5, and just before the weekend it was revealed that this is also true for Rocket League.

It is widely speculated that this has something to do with how PlayStation 5 handles older games from the last generation, but nothing official is confirmed. We do recommend the Xbox Series X player to try this out though, as 120fps really is a game-changer for titles like Call of Duty: Warzone.