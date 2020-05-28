Cookies

Half-Life: Alyx

You can now play around with bottled liquids in Half-Life: Alyx

Have you been looking for bottles with liquids inside that you could then swish around in Half-Life: Alyx? Liquids are now swishable in Valve's VR title.

The 1.4 update just recently hit Valve's VR Half-Life spin-off hit Half-Life: Alyx and it brought subtitles in Brazilian, Czech, Hungarian, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, a variety of UI fixes and - most importantly - it made it possible to swish bottled liquids thanks to a new shader implementation. The liquids are actually incredibly realistic-looking as well, and without even having tried the act of swishing yet, we have been getting lost in the video clips of the new feature in action all day. Check the clip by visual effects developer Matthew Wilde out here.

Want to read the full patch notes? Do so via this link.

Half-Life: Alyx
Photo: Valve

Half-Life: AlyxScore

Half-Life: Alyx
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

"While it's restrictive in terms of its demands, we urge you to find a way to play Half-Life: Alyx, however you can. It's simply that good."



