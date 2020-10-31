You can now play Among Us in VR

You're watching Advertisements

A player has created a VR Among Us mod for VRChat that lets players experience the social deduction title in the most immersive way possible. Known as Jar, this modder has managed to emulate the title in the free-to-play MMO, featuring all of its many mechanics.

Players can use vents, emergency meetings, kill, and perform the many tasks throughout the title. If anything, this more in-depth version of the title is a great way to add serious scares to the simple game, as now, you are literally in your spaceman's shoes.

Take a look at the mod in action here.