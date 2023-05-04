You can now own Cal Kestis' Lightsaber

HQ

If you've played Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and have been desperate to get your own hands on Cal Kestis' Lightsaber, we have some good news for you. The UK shopDisney store is now selling a limited edition version of the weapon, which like the blade in-game, can be customised to suit your taste.

Clocking in at £360, this Lightsaber product features two individual hilts that can be joined together, with each including a special colour-changing feature that allows you to switch between six unique Lightsaber colours. The item also comes in a wooden display case with graphics and the Jedi Order logo emboldened on the lid.

As this is a limited edition product, only 7,500 units are being made, meaning if you do intend to pick one up, you might want to race to shopDisney now to add it to your collection. The good news is that the Lightsaber seems to be ready for delivery, so you might even have it in your hands by early next week.