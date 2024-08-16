You can now order the Roto VR Explorer VR chair, if you want rear vibrations

HQ

The Roto VR Explorer is a special motorised chair designed and optimised for VR gaming with Meta Quest, and it rotates according to the motion telemetry sent out by the game you're enjoying, as well as sending vibrations through the seat cushion, right into your backside. And now it's available to order via the US website, for $800, with deliveries starting in exactly 46 days.

"Clip the Roto Head Tracker to your Quest headset and be turned to where you look as if by magic. Now you can explore 360° VR effortlessly and without needing to use artificial controls such as teleportation to avoid motion sickness. Haptic feedback in your hands through the Quest 2 motion controllers is great, but it is so much better when you can feel it reveberating through your entire body. Powered by strong haptics, sound is re-imagined as visceral sensations that literally bring content to life, delivering a more immersive experience."

Elliott Myers, CEO of Roto on the new chair: "Meta has transformed how we experience virtual reality in recent years, especially so with the standout Quest 3. With the Roto VR Explorer, we've been able to amplify that immersion to a whole new level. VR is more than just visuals - it's about being able to go and explore places and feel like you're really there. Roto not only solves the challenges of exploring virtual worlds whilst seated, it also offers another layer of immersion with haptic feedback. Roto with Quest offers gamers the most fantastical adventures from the comfort of their home."

Will it be a purchase for you?