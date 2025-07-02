English
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

You can now listen to the New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe soundtrack with Nintendo Music

The apps keeps getting better and better at a brisk pace, and we know that the Mario titles are extra interesting for many fans.

Ever since Nintendo launched its Nintendo Music app, we've been able to report on new additions almost every week. Now it's time again, and since it's about a Mario adventure, we assume that many are intrigued.

Nintendo has announced that the soundtrack for New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe soundtrack has been added to the music service, meaning you can now listen to its 90 tracks - with a playing time of just over two hours. While it's not considered one of the better Mario soundtracks, there are still plenty of gems to enjoy.

Released in 2019, the Deluxe Edition is an updated version of the 2012 Wii U original, which includes the ability to play as Toadette and Nabbit. If the music makes you want to play it again, it's easy to do so as it also works on Switch 2 thanks to backwards compatibility.

