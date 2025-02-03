You can now listen to the musings of Severance's Dr. Ricken Lazlo Hale in his official book

HQ

There are infrequent occasions where to celebrate and market a movie or TV series, a book or work of literature from that project is actually made real and released. We saw this recently for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, when Disney and Marvel turned Scott Lang's memoir "Look Out for the Little Guy!" into an official and purchasable book. Now, Severance is joining in on this too.

Apple TV+ has decided to actually release Dr. Rickon Lazlo Hale's book "The You You Are: A Spiritual Biography of You" as a full book. You can check it out today on ebook services like Apple Books, where you can read or listen to the first eight chapters, which are even narrated by Michael Chernus too.

And if you're looking for more Severance, the show has recently kicked off its second season, which as of the moment has two episodes to experience and marvel over.