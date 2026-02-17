You can now jump on command in Assassin's Creed Shadows

HQ

It may sound trivial, but up until today, you have not been able to freely jump in Assassin's Creed Shadows. The feature was tied to the parkour system in the game, meaning you'd begin a parkour move and the jumping would largely be handled for you. However, Ubisoft has been looking to rectify this and make the game more freeing to move around in through its Advanced Parkour feature, which as part of Title Update 1.1.8, now allows players to jump as and when they see fit.

The patch notes explain how this feature is being incorporated: "With the "Advanced Parkour" gameplay option enabled, the Parkour Up button now allows Naoe and Yasuke to jump at any time, making the world an even more dynamic playground for Parkour enthusiasts!"

Naturally, this isn't all that the latest update has added to the game, as a detailed stats sheet has been introduced too so that you can see how all of your gear, perks, and loadouts work together in harmony, which is ideal for all of the stat min-maxers out there. Otherwise, critical hits should be easier to notice now, the Animus Menu has a new entry point, and likewise a few bugs and issues have been squashed.

The full notes can be seen over here. And if you haven't yet played Assassin's Creed Shadows, check out our review of the game.