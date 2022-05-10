Cookies

You can now install Apple Carplay in your Tesla - using Android and a Rasberry Pi

Programmer Michal Gapinski has made the workaround many Tesla owners have waited for

With the Android Tesla Project, Polish programmer Michal Gapinski has made it possible for Tesla drivers to get Apple Carplay via a small program and a Rasberry Pi.

Not having access to the resources internally available at Tesla, Michal has spent six months on it, but it's a working solution utilizing a Wifi access point combined with and LTE modem, Ethernet and HDMI cable to connect it all. However, you do in reality need to different Rasberry's to do the trick and a SD card as well. Its in reality a 30+ step process, but Gapinski calls it an Alpha, and has already started working on making it all easier.

However, it is extremely impressive, and we strongly encourage any Tesla owners who want this to support Gapinski directly on his website where all ressources and a comprehensive guide is free for all to use.

