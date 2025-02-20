You can now grow your own Avowed mushrooms

HQ

If you've been wandering and exploring the amazing world of Obsidian's RPG Avowed since its full launch on February 18 and have noticed the various fungal species around and fancied growing and tasting a few of them, if that's you we have some good news!

Obsidian has teamed up with North Spore to create Avowed-themed mushroom growing kits. Specifically, the kits are spray and grow kits, meaning you simply spray the sawdust block that has been infected with mushroom mycelium spores and then wait for a short period for the mushrooms to grow. The kit even has a surprise element as each block will produce either blue, pink, or gold variants of the Oyster mushroom, but you won't know which one you have until you begin growing.

We're told that each block will then continue to grow mushrooms for around six months, and honestly that seems like a pretty good deal since it also claims that you get a crop of mushrooms every two weeks, and each of these low-effort and maintenance blocks will only set you back $30.

Will you be growing some Avowed mushrooms soon?

