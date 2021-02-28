You can now get your hands on a singing Pikachu in Pokémon Sword and Shield

You're watching Advertisements

Another way that Game Freak is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Pokémon is by offering a free singing Pikachu for players of Sword and Shield. All players need to do to claim this adorable companion is enter the following within the Mystery Gift section: P25MUS1C.

Sing as you might recall, is a Normal-type move that is the signature move of Jigglypuff. It has the chance to put your opponents to sleep and render them inactive for several turns. Usually this move can't be learned by Pikachu, so this gift marks a fist for the series.

Will you be grabbing yourself a special Pikachu this weekend?

