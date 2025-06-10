You can now get the classic Ninja Gaiden helmet in Halo Infinite

HQ

One of the most popular Halo helmets ever is the one based on Ninja Gaiden protagonist Ryu Hayabusa's armor and was available in Halo 3. Now, as Ninja Gaiden is ready to make a comeback this fall with Microsoft as the publisher of Ninja Gaiden 4, Halo Studios is taking the opportunity to reintroduce this classic helmet in Halo Infinite.

In a short video, it is revealed that we will be able to claim both "the Hayabusa helmet and the new Sigma Dragon helmet attachment" via The Exchange until July 8. The helmet has been developed together with Team Ninja and you can check it out in the video below.