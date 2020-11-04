You can now get Kingdom: Classic for free on Humble Bundle and on Steam

You're watching Advertisements

Kingdom: Classic is a pixelated 2D game released back in October 2015. You may now download it for free on Humble Bundle or from Steam.

On Steam, the offer is valid until November 6 at 19:00 CET.

But on Humble Bundle you still have 5 days to download (until November 9). You will get a code to download it on Steam. The regular price is £3.99 (4.99 euros), so it's not like you need to break the bank, if you happen to miss this offer.

"Hurry, this offer is available only while supplies last, or until November 9, 2020 at 10:00:00 AM PST!"

You can read our review about the Kingdom right here.