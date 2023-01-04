You can now get Alienware Aurora R15 desktops AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors

HQ

As part of its appearance at CES this year, Dell has announced that the Alienware Aurora R15 desktop, the latest model, now has a configuration option that allows the computer to boast AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors instead of an Intel CPU.

You will still be able to get the 13th Gen Intel CPU option, but now you can grab a model that has AMD's latest processor built-in, and to add to this, Dell will be expanding by also having the option for Aurora R15 desktops to sport AMD Radeon 7000 Series GPUs instead of Nvidia graphics cards, but this will not be happening until an unspecified date "later this winter".

You'll be able to grab an Aurora R15 with an AMD CPU as soon as later this week, when they start selling.