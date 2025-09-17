You can now flaunt your Duolingo learning score on LinkedIn

HQ

Yesterday, Duolingo hosted its annual Duocon show where it revealed the big innovations it had planned for the platform. Generally speaking, it was a rather subtle affair this year with two main innovations worthy of note.

The first one is direct connections with LinkedIn, which now means that you can have your learning score on Duolingo showing on your LinkedIn profile to prove to potential employers your language skills.

"Our goal has always been to make the best education in the world available to everyone. With these updates, we're taking another big step in that direction," said Luis von Ahn, co-founder and CEO of Duolingo. "Whether you're adding your Duolingo Score to your LinkedIn profile or battling a real person in a chess match coached by Oscar, we're showing that education can be useful, credible, and actually fun."

Otherwise, the other big innovation was an expansion of Duolingo Chess, as the mode is getting a player-versus-player mode on iOS soon to enable fans to compete in real-time matches. The Chess mode is also now available on Android in the platform's biggest languages, with plans to bring the PvP element to the platform in the future too.

There were also promises for improvements to Duolingo's AI-powered Video Call feature, which now has onboarding support, real-time feedback, post-call reviews, and a style that is meant to feel more approachable.

