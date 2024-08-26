You can now find out what's in Fortnite's Item Shop without even booting up the game

HQ

Do you want to know what outfits and cosmetics are currently in Fortnite's Item Shop but currently don't have a way to boot up the game to manually check yourself? If that very inconvenient situation has plagued you in the past then Epic Games has a solution that will no doubt pique your interest.

The Web Store has debuted, which means you can now use your browser to view exactly what's in rotation in Fortnite's Item Shop. You can view all the different items, what's precisely in each collection, their cost in V-Bucks, and even buy items to later find in your Fortnite Locker when you next boot up the game.

So, should you find yourself indisposed, away from strong enough Wi-Fi or on weak cellular connection and unable to boot up Fortnite but able to access a browser, now you can blow hundreds of pounds on V-Bucks without being further encumbered!