You can now face Predator in Fortnite

You're watching Advertisements

A recent update to Epic Games battle royale Fortnite has seen the addition of none other than Predator. This character was teased recently as part of this season's hunter theme, but now the iconic alien is in the game, as a roaming world boss.

Considering this is all very fresh right now - the update only went live earlier - you might not have encountered Predator yet. However, you can be sure to find it somewhere in the Stealthy Stronghold portion of the map, where upon defeating it, you will be rewarded with Predator's Cloaking Device, a mythical item that can conceal a player for short stints.

As there is only one Predator and one Predator's Cloaking Device in each game, you can probably expect it to be a little chaotic in regards to grabbing this item right now. To make up for that, Battle Pass owners can look to earn a Predator skin to wear themselves in game. You can take a look at the item below, courtesy of ShiinaBR.