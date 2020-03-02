You can now earn Achievements by playing Sudoku

Microsoft Sudoku was soft-launched in Australia, Canada and the UK earlier this year and now the game has been released in the rest of the world for both Android and iOS. Normally, a smartphone Sudoku game isn't what we usually prioritize writing about here at Gamereactor since there are roughly a gazillion alternatives out there already - but this one has a nice twist we know some of you will appreciate.

Since it is a Microsoft game, it does offer cloud saving and Achievements. The full list can be found over at TrueAchievements, and there are 45 of them in total. Since it is a 'free to play' title, it will take quite some time to unlock all 1000 points, but if you are a fan of Sudoku and Achievements, why not take the opportunity to grow your gamerscore next time you travel by bus or visit the bathroom for a long struggle?