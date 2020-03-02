Cookies

You can now earn Achievements by playing Sudoku

Microsoft Sudoku is here and it brings gamerscore with it for Achievement hunters to grab on the go.

Microsoft Sudoku was soft-launched in Australia, Canada and the UK earlier this year and now the game has been released in the rest of the world for both Android and iOS. Normally, a smartphone Sudoku game isn't what we usually prioritize writing about here at Gamereactor since there are roughly a gazillion alternatives out there already - but this one has a nice twist we know some of you will appreciate.

Since it is a Microsoft game, it does offer cloud saving and Achievements. The full list can be found over at TrueAchievements, and there are 45 of them in total. Since it is a 'free to play' title, it will take quite some time to unlock all 1000 points, but if you are a fan of Sudoku and Achievements, why not take the opportunity to grow your gamerscore next time you travel by bus or visit the bathroom for a long struggle?

