You can now dress as Ninja in Fall Guys

You might recall that earlier this year that Tyler "Ninja" Blevins won a charity bidding war along with G2 Esports, Aim Lab, and Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson to have custom skin added to the wildly popular Fall Guys. The four parties came out on top by pledging a total of $1 million to Special Effect. Well, it has been four months, and the skin has finally been added to the game and can be purchased for two crowns (it comes in two separate halves).

As you can see from the image below, the skin includes Ninja's signature blue hair style, as well as a sweatband and a blue hoodie. The skin launched on December 20 and was celebrated by a special show that pulled together some of Ninja's favorite rounds.

Thanks, The Verge.