You can now download Vive Le Football, the Chinese FIFA/eFootball 'killer'

With a classic-feeling FIFA 22 available for some months now, and with an eFootball 2022 project that was benched until it gets in real shape for a proper release, the lovers of the beautiful game might be itching for some new games and fresh ways to score digital goals. There's the imminent and promising UFL, but now another contender just jumped onto the pitch: Vive Le Football.

It's a free-to-play game for both mobile (Android and iOS) and PC, promising all the benefits of the modern console experience. On its presentation, the developers talk about "next-gen engines" and "console graphics", along with support for game controllers, all sorts of dribbling moves, and a range of features in the club and league management department.

With FIFPro as license provider and AC Milan as premium partner, the work by NetEase Games kicked off on Friday, and whoever that wants to give it a go can do so via its technical test version, which is available in all formats right here. With it, you can play friendly local matches and other modes that will be gradually expanded, including 3v3 street football, team manager modes, online matches, and more.

It may look discreet so far, but it's also catching the attention of thirsty football fans worldwide. If Konami don't use the recovery time to come back with the beautiful gameplay and graphics they've known for, both VLF and UFL will be there to tackle them in the F2P football field.