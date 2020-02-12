You can now download the Pokémon Home app for free

Most of the answers to questions regarding Pokémon Home, the cloud-based platform that'll keep the acts of saving, trading and studying your pokémon in one place, came a few weeks ago with a big update about the service. The dominant question was perhaps the one regarding the cost of the service. We found out that there is a free version available alongside a subscription model which will give users access to upgraded and better functions. But there was a question mark left out - when was it coming?

Well, last night, without notice, The Pokémon Home app was made available to download for free around the world. On Nintendo Switch is takes up 707 MB of space, while the mobile version only requires 72 MB on Android phones and 330 MB on iPhones. The app doesn't show up directly as a result of a regular search, but you can get it on Google Play here and on the App Store here.

Only premium plan subscribers will be able to transfer their old creatures from the Pokémon Bank to Pokémon Home, as announced when the premium plan was detailed. To that end, there is also a new mandatory update for the Pokémon Band app on Nintendo 3DS.