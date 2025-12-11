You can now download and play Disney Illusion Island for free until 17 December if you have Nintendo Switch Online

HQ

Nintendo Switch Online is getting a big marketing push in recent weeks, as it looks to bolster its subscriber base this holiday season and bolster sales of Nintendo Switch 2, as well as start filling the coffers of the huge financial hole left by the rising cost of manufacturing components.

Nintendo's subscription service, which offers, in addition to online play, access to paid content for free and a growing collection of retro games from its classic consoles, including Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, NES, SNES, Nintendo 64 and Gamecube, although the latter two and GBA only as part of the additional Expansion Pack subscription. In any case, if you're a Nintendo nostalgic, the service is interesting, especially when you can also access their soundtracks for free via Nintendo Music.

Today Nintendo wants to make its sample game service more visible by allowing subscribers to download Disney Illusion Island, the metroidvania/platformer game starring Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and Minnie Mouse as they explore the mysterious Monoth Island, which was released in 2023, in its entirety for free. From today until 17 December you can download and play it in full at no extra cost. It's a shame you can't keep it forever, but we challenge you to complete it in less than seven days - are you up to the challenge?