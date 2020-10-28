You can now download 6 new rally stages on WRC 9 for free

You're watching Advertisements

We at Gamereactor are simracing lovers and have been enjoying WRC 9 ever since its release on September 4. In this time, and according to the plan, KT Racing has been developing new features and content for the game, and all is available for free starting today on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Specifically, today's patch adds; 6 new stages to the Finnish rally, the team made of Hayden Paddon and John Kennard (Hyundai i20) together with its own livery set, and the Photo Mode for players to capture their most spectacular stunts.

The second free update will also release "very soon" to add the brand-new Co-pilot Mode to the series, and users will be able to read pace notes and work as a team.

Nacon also took the chance to announce that the team at KT Racing is now fully focused on the remaining versions of the racer, those being both next-gen (PS5 and Xbox Series) and Nintendo Switch. Therefore, their release date is around the corner.