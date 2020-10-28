English
Follow us
news
WRC 9

You can now download 6 new rally stages on WRC 9 for free

KT Racing is now readying the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions while Rally Finland and more get updated on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

We at Gamereactor are simracing lovers and have been enjoying WRC 9 ever since its release on September 4. In this time, and according to the plan, KT Racing has been developing new features and content for the game, and all is available for free starting today on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Specifically, today's patch adds; 6 new stages to the Finnish rally, the team made of Hayden Paddon and John Kennard (Hyundai i20) together with its own livery set, and the Photo Mode for players to capture their most spectacular stunts.

The second free update will also release "very soon" to add the brand-new Co-pilot Mode to the series, and users will be able to read pace notes and work as a team.

Nacon also took the chance to announce that the team at KT Racing is now fully focused on the remaining versions of the racer, those being both next-gen (PS5 and Xbox Series) and Nintendo Switch. Therefore, their release date is around the corner.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

WRC 9Score

WRC 9
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

"It's a really good game that mixes WRC 7 with WRC 8 and peppers it with a little bit of Richard Burns Rally to create a really tasty main course."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy