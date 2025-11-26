You can now change the Game Boy and NES button settings on Switch consoles

HQ

Earlier today, we reported that new classic games had been released for you to enjoy via Nintendo's Switch Online subscription service, including two Game Boy and NES titles... among them the ferociously challenging (and entertaining) Battletoads. However, playing these games has not always been entirely enjoyable due to Nintendo's button layout for Switch.

But now that problem is a thing of the past. Nintendo has updated the apps for both Game Boy and NES, so you can change the settings to your liking. This means you now have the option to play with B/A as Y/B.

In August, we told you that Nintendo had already fixed this for Super Nintendo, which means that this option is now available for all Nintendo retro formats on Switch Online. That said, Battletoads will still be just as devastating, but at least it should provide some relief.