You can now celebrate Star Wars: The Mandalorian with a special Xbox console

HQ

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has started on Disney+, and we are expecting this third season to be at least as good as the previous two seasons were. With a new season comes new ways to be a fan for Star Wars and Xbox.

There is now "a limited-edition Mandalorian-inspired Xbox Series S & X bundle featuring a custom Grogu Xbox Controller and Hoodie" up for grabs, and it can be yours with just a simple retweet from March 1 all the way until May 11. The best part is, that everyone can participate from all around the world.

For the people living in the US, you can also "enter with Microsoft Rewards for the chance to win a full entertainment package that bundles a Grogu-themed Series S console and custom Grogu Xbox Controller and Hoodie with a human-sized pram replica". This competiton runs from March 16 to May 11.

Thanks, Xbox.xom