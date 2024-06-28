You can now catch some waves in a Fiat 500

HQ

Have you ever cruised down the Italian riviera and wished that you could hit the Mediterranean waves in a Fiat 500? Probably not, right? But if you're part of the minority that has always wanted to do this, we have some good news for you.

Fiat has turned its iconic 500 car into a watercraft that basically just looks like a Fiat 500 without wheels. The boat is a bit bigger than most Fiat 500s however, as it clocks in at 4.7 metres in length, and it features a removed roof, a two reclining lounges for seating, marine speakers, a multimedia player, a hand shower, an upgraded dashboard, and a few more traditional Fiat 500 elements too, such as rounded headlights, rear-view mirrors, and half-wheel arches.

The boat is powered by an engine that clocks up to 115 horsepower, allowing you to reach speeds of 24 mph all while transporting up to five passengers.

To fit with the naming convention of the brand, only 500 units of the boat are being made with it retailing from £96,780.

