You can now buy yourself a real-life Poké Ball

Sadly though, there are no Pokémon living inside.

The Pokémon Company International and The Wand Company have collaborated to produce some truly stunning Poké Ball replicas. A replica of the classic Poké Ball can be pre-ordered now and real-life versions of the Great Ball, Ultra Ball, and Premier Ball will be available throughout 2021 (wait, no Master Ball?).

The replicas feature proximity-sensing technology, and the central button glows when it senses motion. Also, the colour of its light can be toggled when pressing the button itself. Each Poké Ball comes with a presentation case, and this is authenticated by a uniquely-numbered hologram.

Amy Sachtleben, director of licensing at The Pokémon Company International, said: "The Poké Ball is an iconic part of the Pokémon franchise, and we are thrilled to work with The Wand Company to re-create the Poké Ball as a high-quality collectible for our fans. The Wand Company is known for their innovative designs and world-class manufacturing, making them the perfect partner to bring this vision to life."

The classic Poké Ball replica is available for pre-order now and will be shipped on Pokémon Day, February 27, 2021.

