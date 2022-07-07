You can now buy George Clooney's Batman nipple suit

HQ

We're actually only three months away from the best holiday of the year; Halloween. And boy do we have a great suggestion for a special costume for you (provided you have plenty of cash)! How about going as Batman with visible nipples?

This is now entirely possible as George Clooney's infamous Batman suit from Batman & Robin, often considered the worst Batman movie of all time, is on sale via Heritage Auctions. The current bid is at $40,000 and we assume it might climb even higher eventually as it's 16 more days to go before the auction closes.

No, we really don't understand the Batnipples either.

Thanks Variety