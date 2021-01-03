Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Animal Crossing: New Horizons

You can now buy an Animal Crossing Dodo Airlines jacket for yourself

Searching for something to spend some Xmas money on? Look no further.

Didn't get what you wanted this Christmas and feel like treating yourself with something nice? Well, then Nintendo has a really cool new item in the online store; a Animal Crossing Dodo Airlines jacket (of Animal Crossing: New Horizons fame). Unfortunately, it's only available in the US, but if you don't mind paying customs, then head over this way to place your order as these beauties will sell out fast.

It is priced $79.99 and is currently available in sizes ranging from XS to 4XL. Neat, huh?

Animal Crossing: New HorizonsAnimal Crossing: New Horizons

