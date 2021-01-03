You can now buy an Animal Crossing Dodo Airlines jacket for yourself

You're watching Advertisements

Didn't get what you wanted this Christmas and feel like treating yourself with something nice? Well, then Nintendo has a really cool new item in the online store; a Animal Crossing Dodo Airlines jacket (of Animal Crossing: New Horizons fame). Unfortunately, it's only available in the US, but if you don't mind paying customs, then head over this way to place your order as these beauties will sell out fast.

It is priced $79.99 and is currently available in sizes ranging from XS to 4XL. Neat, huh?