You can now buy a Steam Deck without needing a reservation

Ever since the Steam Deck debuted, fans have had to wait in queues to be able to get their hands on the handheld PC gaming platform. But, after having a reservation system in place since July 2021, that very system has now been removed, meaning you can now purchase a Steam Deck without having to reserve and wait for a unit to become available.

As revealed by Valve on Twitter, "Yes, it's true: Starting today Steam Deck is available without a reservation! Order one now, and we'll ship it to you now. Look at all these Steam Decks rolling off the factory line. It's a beautiful thing."

It should be said that if Steam Deck stock becomes strained again, regions may need to return to reservation systems while Valve catches up on the demand.

But this wasn't the only announcement that was made, as Valve also announced that you can now purchase the Steam Deck Docking Station as well, so that you can connect peripherals to the system and even play it on a larger screen.

And last of all, owners of a Steam Deck will likely notice that there has been a ton of software updates for the system, including more responsive typing on the on-screen keyboard, a Docked mode overhaul arriving, better input features, and system updates and so on. You can read all about that here.