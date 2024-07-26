You can now buy a Ferrari using cryptocurrency

HQ

Ferrari has decided to open the way to purchasing one of its supercars using cryptocurrency. The Italian automotive titan is extending its crypto payment system to its European dealers at the end of this month, meaning if you have tons of DogeCoin or BitCoin locked away, you may be able to swap it for a Ferrari Roma or another stunning supercar model.

"Ferrari is leveraging the expertise of various companies active in the cryptocurrency payment sector to ensure transaction security. These solutions will facilitate dealers in accepting payments without the need to manage cryptocurrencies directly, as these will be converted immediately into traditional currency. The providers' solutions will also allow for the verification of the source of funds and protect transactions from price fluctuations related to exchange rates."

Ferrari adds that crypto payment will be available across the rest of its international dealers by the end of the year too.

