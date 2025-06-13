English
Brink

You can now buy 100 copies of Brink in bulk on Ebay

We have to admit that we don't really see who could possibly need 100 copies of an Xbox 360 title that is no longer playable.

14 years ago, Splash Damage and Bethesda released the action game Brink. It was focused on multiplayer and had two factions fighting on a post-apocalyptic and flooded earth in the former paradise city of The Ark.

It became reasonably popular on PC despite mediocre ratings, while it flunked on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. But if you'd still like to own the game, we now have a nice suggestion. An observant Resetera user has now noted that you can buy 100 copies of Brink via Ebay. Yep, 100 games in one bundle.

These are not fakes either, they are all originals, and the seller has a very high rating with over 10,000 completed sales indicating that they are legitimate. 14 years ago you would have got about three Brink's for €150 (approximately £128), today you get a whopping 97 units extra - so what are you waiting for?

Brink
Ebay

