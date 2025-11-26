You can now book your tickets for the European concert tour of the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 soundtrack

HQ

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is not only the most TGA-nominated game in history, but also a strong contender for the industry's biggest award of the year, and a bestseller that has revitalised the JRPG genre for the future. One of its main claims to fame and for which it has received great praise from critics and audiences alike has been its orchestral soundtrack, full of choirs and with many epic themes. And now that music will be touring much of Europe next year, as dates have been announced for 'A Painted Symphony', the live concert.

The tour will tour several European capitals and major cities, including Berlin, Paris, London, Brussels, between March, April and May 2026. Advance ticket sales begin on 2 December at 11:00 CET on the event's official website.

