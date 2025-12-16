You can now adorn your wrist with your favourite pink feline with Seiko's new Pink Panther watch

Seiko has added yet another collaboration to its watch line-up, this time focusing on our favourite cartoon panther. The Seiko 5 Sports x Pink Panther 38mm is made to celebrate the 1963 classic film starring Peter Sellers, which released the same year as the 5 Sports watch.

With a pink face featuring paw prints, white hands and a stainless steel strap, the Pink Panther watch looks to be a neat collectible for fans with an extra £390 to spend. It also comes with a secondary pink strap featuring more pawprints and text reading "wet paint."

There are only 9,999 units of these watches made, so you might want to act fairly fast if you're in the market for a Pink Panther-themed accessory. While this certainly isn't the priciest watch we've seen or covered, it will still cost a decent amount so perhaps that'll stop scalpers stealing all the stock.

