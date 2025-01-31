You can now access the Video Game History Foundation's Digital Archive

HQ

There are a few heroes out there that are attempting to chronicle and preserve video game history, and one of these organisations is the Video Game History Foundation. This company gathers content from the video game world's past and gathers it all in a place where the public can now freely view it of their own accord.

The Digital Archive is now open, and in it are six categories that include magazines, E3 directories, FromSoftware promotional material, GamePro's CD collection, the Cyan collection that offers tons of footage from behind-the-scenes of the Myst series, and Mark Flitman's papers that catalogue his career at companies like Konami and Atari.

You can head over here to view all of the contents of the archive entirely for free, including the document for the E3 where the original PlayStation was revealed in 1995, and also the one where Reggie Fils-Aime took to the stage in 2004 to show off the Nintendo DS and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.

