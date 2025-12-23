You can no longer use your Dreamcast for web-browsing

HQ

Which browser do you use? Maybe you're stuck in a rut with Chrome? Or have you switched to something unique like Brave? Are you one of those who have rediscovered Edge?

If you answer the Dreamcast browser PlanetWeb (presumably fewer people than would fit in a small car), we have bad news. You've probably noticed that it no longer works as it did just recently. The fan account Dreamcast Live (via Kotaku) explains why:

"Sad news, guys. After over 25 years of support, Google has finally discontinued support for Dreamcast web browsers. ☹️"

The Dreamcast is widely considered to be the first console to integrate the internet as a natural part of the hardware, something that neither the subsequent Gamecube nor PlayStation 2 had. At a time when smartphones were not even conceived of and people did not have computers at home, Sega's console provided many with their first opportunity to surf the web from home without needing to use school computer rooms or internet cafes.

But now it's over. It's possible that there are functioning and unofficial enthusiast solutions, but almost exactly 25 years after Sega pulled the plug on its beloved console, it is now officially disappearing from the World Wide Web.

