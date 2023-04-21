You can no longer share Xbox screenshots straight to Twitter

HQ

For many, many years, you've been able to share screenshots taken with your Xbox straight to Twitter. Starting late yesterday, this isn't an option anymore. The reason why this was removed is that Twitter, led by Elon Musk, has decided to charge companies a "starting fee" of $42,000 to gain access to its API features.

Unfortunately, this also affects the Xbox Game Bar on Windows 10 and 11, but not the Xbox app on smartphones. More third-parties are also reportedly doing the same thing (removing sharing support), but we haven't heard anything about Nintendo or Sony quite yet.

While we do understand that Twitter needs to make money, basically charging for sharing things on social media is a counterproductive way to do it, or what do you think?

Thanks Windows Central