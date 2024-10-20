You can level up just from showering in Metaphor: ReFantazio

HQ

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a tremendous RPG, but like other entries in the genre, you might need to do some XP farming if you want to feel a little stronger for your next dungeon or encounter. You might think the only way to get stronger is to fight in battles, but there is another way.

As spotted by GamesRadar, once you get access to the Gauntlet Runner, you can hop aboard to clean yourself, gaining a small amount of XP whenever you shower. Later in the game, you can even get permanent buffs from taking a bath, proving that cleanliness is important.

No in-game time passes when you take a shower, so you don't have to worry about missing out if you choose to stay squeaky clean. Before long we can imagine someone levelling up all the way to max just from showering just like that guy in World of Warcraft who levelled his character by picking flowers.