You can hunt for Legendary Pokémon within Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl's post-game

The Pokémon Company has finally released details on what fans can expect from Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl's post-game. A new trailer (which you can watch above) has been released, and this showcases a never-before-seen area known as Ramanas Park. Here players will be able to capture a variety of Legendary Pokémon, such as Zapdos, Entei, and Rayquaza. The Pokémon encountered will differ between both games too, which will encourage players to trade with others.

Encountering these creatures requires you to collect hidden slates from across the region and then enter them into pedestals across the park. It sounds like one giant scavenger hunt, and it will be interesting to see just how well these objects are hidden across Sinnoh.

In other related news, it was revealed that a pair of Mythical Pokémon can be obtained in the remakes if you have save files for older games. Those with a save for Sword or Shield can obtain Jirachi and those with Let's Go, Pikachu! or Let's Go, Eevee! can obtain Mew. This is done by speaking to two NPCs on the southwest end of Floaroma Town.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.