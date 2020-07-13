You can have a wiener dog as a companion in Far Cry 6

You're watching Advertisements

As was the case in Far Cry 5, you will be able to be accompanied by an AI companion in Far Cry 6 during the campaign. Each of these guns-for-hire will have special skills and attributes, but one that looks particularly cool is Chorizo, a small but vicious Dachshund (better known as wiener dog).

If you pre-order Far Cry 6, you will be granted the exclusive Liberdad Pack, that includes the Discos Locos weapon and a special suit for Chorizo, displayed bellow. Far Cry 6 is releasing on February 18, 2021, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Stadia.