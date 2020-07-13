Cookies

Far Cry 6

You can have a wiener dog as a companion in Far Cry 6

His name is Chorizo and pre-orders unlock a very special and menacing skin for the little fella.

As was the case in Far Cry 5, you will be able to be accompanied by an AI companion in Far Cry 6 during the campaign. Each of these guns-for-hire will have special skills and attributes, but one that looks particularly cool is Chorizo, a small but vicious Dachshund (better known as wiener dog).

If you pre-order Far Cry 6, you will be granted the exclusive Liberdad Pack, that includes the Discos Locos weapon and a special suit for Chorizo, displayed bellow. Far Cry 6 is releasing on February 18, 2021, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Stadia.

