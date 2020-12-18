You can grab Trials Rising for free until 1PM today

You're watching Advertisements

Ubisoft is currently celebrating the holidays by offering fans free titles and other content from its catalogue. Already, the publisher/developer has offered up goodies like Starlink: Battle for Atlas and an Assassin's Creed Valhalla content bundle. Now the latest title to be offered as a present to fans is Trials Rising, an excellent game which only released in February last year. To claim the game, you'll need to head to the following link before 1PM GMT today and log in with your Ubisoft account.

For those that are unaware, the Trials games are physics-based, and the goal is to reach the end of some pretty insane tracks whilst remaining seated on your motorcycle. The games are from a 2.5D perspective and challenge you with earning the fast time possible on each track. Trials Rising is the most recent outing for the series and you can read our review of it here.