Brigador

You can grab Brigador for free on GoG until December 25

The top-down mech shooter has an 'Overwhelming Positive' user score on Steam.

After giving away Prison Architect for free last week, GoG is offering up another freebie for its users. The top-down mech shooter Bigador will be available to pick for not a single penny until Christmas day. The title first launched in Early Access back in 2015, and its sequel, Brigador Killer, is expected to launch some time in the near future.

The title's Steam description reads: "Pilot a mech to hunt down and destroy the oppressive government of a cyberpunk autocracy. In this fast-paced, top-down-shooter, use overwhelming firepower to destroy columns of tanks and level buildings. Unlock up to 56 unique vehicles and 40 weapons."

Brigador

