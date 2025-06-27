English
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

You can get your own Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Ring Terminal

Anicorn Watches has teamed up with Kojima Productions to make the item a reality.

Anyone who has started Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will know that the game does away with its former Cuff Links to instead see Sam wear a gadget known as a Ring Terminal. It essentially does the same thing, but it's much smaller and less cumbersome on the arm of a porter, and it's far more fashionable too.

While it would seem strange to see folk wearing a Cuff Link in public today, a Ring Terminal would seem far less unorthodox, and the crazy thing is you can actually snag one of these accessories. Kojima Productions has teamed up with Anicorn Watches to create a real Ring Terminal, an accessory that required a "completely new design approach, balancing artistic vision with functional form."

These rings are said to have an "unconventional shape and layered structure," a design style that posed challenges for Anicorn and required them to use "micro-engineered techniques to bring it to life."

It's made from brass and a steel alloy, has an adjustable size, is luminous on its non-working display part, has NFC connectivity, and each unit will ship as soon as this September for the price of $240. You can order one over here.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

